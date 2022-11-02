Florida State at Miami: Wednesday Practice Observations

Florida State was back on the practice fields for the second consecutive day as the Seminoles eye a rivalry matchup with the Miami Hurricanes. It wasn't a perfect day but the team brought plenty of execution and effort. There are certainly some aspects that the coaching staff would like to shore up prior to Saturday night.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— Head coach Mike Norvell provided another positive update on running back Treshaun Ward. According to Norvell, something negative would have to happen for Ward not to suit up against the Miami Hurricanes.

— Crowd noise was in effect for the second straight day as Florida State tries to prepare for the road atmosphere at Miami.

— Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald finished 1/2 on the day. The redshirt sophomore was good from 33 yards out but pushed his attempt from 45 yards. Backup kicker Aidan Fitzgerald made his only attempt from 33 yards.

OFFENSE:

— Things were pretty sloppy early on for the offense. The line allowed too much pressure on quarterback Jordan Travis during two-minute and third-down work. A defender was in his face or forced him out of the pocket on multiple plays. That forced Travis to miss four straight passes at one point during third-down situations. Head coach Mike Norvell called him over and the redshirt junior began to find his rhythm over the remainder of the day.

— Quarterback Tate Rodemaker was off on Tuesday. He responded in a big way on Wednesday. Rodemaker completed back to back passes to Deuce Spann and Ontaria Wilson for third-down conversations before running for the first-down marker himself. He placed a low pass to Rodney Hill to sneak a ball past a defender for a touchdown. Rodemaker connected with Ontaria Wilson over the middle in 7-on-7 work. Late in the period, he threw a beautiful ball that landed in Kentron Poitier's lap for a big gain deep down the field.

— Not the sharpest day for quarterback AJ Duffy as he overthrew multiple receivers and had a few miscommunications.

— Tight end Markeston Douglas found himself wide open during the first play of two-minute drills. Travis hit him and Douglas was surprised to find himself with so much room. He cut up and got a few extra yards plus a first down before getting out of bounds.

— The offense advanced to midfield with just two seconds remaining on the clock, resulting in a hail mary attempt. Travis avoided pressure and rolled out before being forced back into the pocket. He released a deep ball that dropped into a pile of bodies and hit Poitier in the hands. The redshirt sophomore was unable to make the catch.

— Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson showed up on Wednesday. He snagged a pass from a rolling Travis for a successful two-point conversion. Wilson used a filthy route to leave true freshman Sam McCall in the dust for a catch in 1-on-1s. He pulled down a backshoulder throw in goal line 1-on-1s where Wilson had to make a nifty adjustment.

— Wide receiver Malik McClain tracked a ball over his head and into his outstretched hands. Travis hit McClain in 7-on-7 on the sideline with a ball where only his receiver could catch it.

— Tight end Brian Courtney continues to make progress. Courtney walled off safety Akeem Dent with his body to have enough room to make a catch.

— Running back Treshaun Ward broke into the end zone on a short run. On the next play, fellow running back Lawrance Toafili made a cut back between the offensive tackles for a score.

DEFENSE:

— True freshman defensive tackle Daniel Lyons had a dominant showing during 1-on-1s. Lyons was able to beat Maurice Smith and Bryson Estes on multiple reps and the performance had the rest of the defensive line hyped up. Fabien Lovett threw some praise his way after practice.

— Veteran defensive tackle Dennis Briggs used a lethal move to beat Estes with ease in 1-on-1s. The redshirt freshman didn't have a chance.

— The defense is getting around the ball more often but there's still a lack of execution at certain points. Cornerback Kevin Knowles had a chance to pull down two interceptions on Wednesday, one during two-minute drills and the other in the end zone. Instead, both passes bounced off of his hands.

— The right side of the offensive line was confused by a blitz and that allowed linebacker Brendan Gant to get in the backfield and force a bad throw.

— Cornerback Jarrian Jones broke up a pass in the back of the end zone that nearly went for a touchdown.

— Gant and linebacker Omar Graham Jr. stopped CJ Campbell short of the goal line.

— Safety Akeem Dent made a solid read on a play where Travis was trying to dump the ball off to tight end Cam McDonald. Dent stayed in position and exploded upfield for a hit on McDonald right as the football arrived.

— Cornerback Greedy Vance had good recognition in coverage to allow another defender to pick up his man while getting back in the correct spot to deflect a pass.

