Florida State defensive star invited to Senior Bowl

The Seminoles send talent to the senior bowl nearly every year. 2021 will be no different.

The accolades continue to roll in for Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson. On Wednesday evening it was announced that the standout defensive end was chosen to participate in the illustrious Senior Bowl, one of the pre-NFL draft staples.

Florida State has a rich tradition of sending players to the Senior Bowl. Truly, a who’s who from FSU has participated in the yearly event. With over 100 players from FSU that have participated and over 20 defensive lineman, FSU is a program to watch each year as we lead up to the draft process.

Jermaine will be the latest defensive standout from FSU to join the Senior Bowl festivities. Johnson, who's having an All-American caliber season with 61 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 2 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 defensive touchdown, will participate in Mobile.

The Minnesota native dominated in the win over Miami. He recorded seven tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble that led to a Florida State touchdown.

Johnson is already garnering some first-round hype due to his senior season - with his work ethic and aggressive nature to the game, there’s a very good chance we will see him lock that first-round grade up in Mobile.

