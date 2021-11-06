Florida State expected to be without 20-25 players on Saturday

A flu is going around campus and the football team has been impacted.

Florida State has had several players out this week due as the flu has been going around the university.

Coach Mike Norvell mentioned earlier this week that several players were out with a bug, but he didn’t specify that it was the flu. That news came towards the end of the week that the Seminoles had players missing practice this week.

Saturday afternoon the ACC Network mentioned that FSU would be without 20-25 players for today’s game versus North Carolina State. While it isn’t clear who’s out exactly, we do know that starting quarterback Jordan Travis is one of those missing today’s game.

This outbreak couldn’t come at a worse time for the 'Noles as they’ve been competing hard each week as they push for bowl eligibility. With over a quarter of the roster missing today, that challenge just got harder as they face the 18th ranked team nationally.

