FSU AM: NFL 'Noles Practicing & Football Care Packages

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

With spring football on pause, Florida State coaches and players are finding ways to continuously improve off the field. Because of quarantine regulations, many athletes have traveled back home, but that's not stopping them from having that 1% mentality.

And to help with those at-home lifts, the FSU staff has started mailing out care packages to the team. Running back Jashaun Corbin shared a snippet via Instagram stories receiving a hefty box, which we can assume is full of healthy and nutritious snacks to help maintain their bodies for fall. 

IMG_3042 2

While we aren't totally certain on the timeline of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, David Visser shares some hopeful news in the midst of the chaos regarding football season timeline expectations. 

Right along with our current athletes, former 'Noles are also putting in work during this time. Jameis Winston was seen today practicing with Kenny Shaw, Jacques Patrick, Nyqwan Murray, and Michael Barulich. 

IMG_3041

Baseball 

Florida State's baseball team is finding creative ways to throw the ball around while practicing social distancing. They posted a funny clip on their popular Tik Tok account showing how they play catch nowadays. 

Football

