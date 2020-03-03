Florida State Football Offers Pair of 2021 DBs

Targeting former Alabama commitments isn't exactly a poor strategy, and it's what FSU did on Monday, extending an offer to top-10 2021 cornerback Latrell McCutchin a day after he rescinded his verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide.

A four-star prospect, McCutchin (6'1, 176) attends LBJ Early College High School in Austin, Texas. He's ranked as the 10th best corner in the country, the No. 14 player from Texas, and the nation's 97th best prospect across all positions. In addition to the Seminoles and Tide, he also has offers from Oklahoma (which may well be the team to beat here), Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Baylor, Texas, and Tennessee, among others.

Here's a look at McCutchin:

The 'Noles also offered 2021 CB Emon Hill, who is yet to be ranked. Hill (5'10, 175) is a student at Hoschton, Georgia's Mill Creek High School. His other offers are from Norfolk State and East Tennessee State.

Checkout his highlights below.

These offers were extended on the same day that FSU lost a commitment from a four-star linebacker.