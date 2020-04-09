AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Florida State: Top-5 of Sports Illustrated's DBU Rankings

Mike Settle

As you've read here the past few days, our Reid Foster is doing a series of position rankings and which schools have been the best at each one within the last decade. The 'Noles ranked ninth in the LBU standings and second in the QBU standings. And Florida State has been one of the many schools over that time period to lay claim to title of DBU.

According to Foster's system, the 'Noles rank fourth behind LSU, Alabama, and their in-state rival, Florida. They also finished in front of schools like Ohio State and Virginia Tech, which have also staked claim of being the 'Real DBU'. The rest of the rankings look like this:

1. LSU, 103 points

2. Alabama, 96

3. Florida, 71

4. Florida State, 66

5. Ohio State, 59

6. Virginia Tech, 49

7. Washington, 48

8. Texas, 47

9. Clemson, 42

10.

South Carolina

, 41

Cornerback U.: LSU, 62; Florida State, 52; Alabama, 46; Ohio State, 38; Washington, 36.

Safety U.: Alabama, 50; LSU, 40; Florida, 38; Texas, 30; Ohio State and Virginia Tech, 21.

As previously mentioned, these rankings were done using a point system, so we aren't just throwing darts here, and below is the criteria.

DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points


Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points


Rounds 2-3: 2 points


Rounds 4-7: 1 point


Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points


48 to 79: 4 points


16 to 47: 3 points


5 to 15: 2 points


1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS

Defensive Player of the Year: 4 points


First-Team All-Pro: 3 points


Defensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

Do you agree with where FSU ended up? I think the argument can be made for anyone inside the top 5 to be the real DBU.

Comments (1)
David Visser
David Visser

Editor

FSU will keep climbing up this list as guys like Joyner, Ramsey, and James continue to start more games and take home hardware.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Baylor Defensive End Transferring to Florida State

The Seminoles land a legacy.

David Visser

2021's NCAA Tournament: FSU Can Grab Elite Seed Again-- But No Home Cooking

Control what you can.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Jaiden Woodbey Working Hard, Baseball Commitments, & Marching Chiefs Great Gives

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Sports Social Media Coordinates Mass Thank You to Health Care Workers

Respect.

David Visser

FSU Basketball Falls in NCAA Championship Game in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi's Virtual Tournament

What a run (that never happened)!

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Winston Creating Coronavirus Hotline, Spring Practice Insights, & FSU vs. UF Tonight

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Blue-Chip Alabama Decommit Has FSU Football in his Top 10

These are the programs with which the 'Noles want to be competing.

David Visser

Florida State: Sports Illustrated's QBU Runner-Up

Three first-round picks doesn't hurt.

David Visser

FSU a Surprise Sports Illustrated Top-10 'Linebacker U' School?

Never refuse a ranking.

David Visser

FSU AM: Recruiting Updates & Twitter Bracket Challenge

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen