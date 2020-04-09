Florida State: Top-5 of Sports Illustrated's DBU Rankings

As you've read here the past few days, our Reid Foster is doing a series of position rankings and which schools have been the best at each one within the last decade. The 'Noles ranked ninth in the LBU standings and second in the QBU standings. And Florida State has been one of the many schools over that time period to lay claim to title of DBU.

According to Foster's system, the 'Noles rank fourth behind LSU, Alabama, and their in-state rival, Florida. They also finished in front of schools like Ohio State and Virginia Tech, which have also staked claim of being the 'Real DBU'. The rest of the rankings look like this:

1. LSU, 103 points

2. Alabama, 96

3. Florida, 71

4. Florida State, 66

5. Ohio State, 59

6. Virginia Tech, 49

7. Washington, 48

8. Texas, 47

9. Clemson, 42

10.

South Carolina

, 41

Cornerback U.: LSU, 62; Florida State, 52; Alabama, 46; Ohio State, 38; Washington, 36.

Safety U.: Alabama, 50; LSU, 40; Florida, 38; Texas, 30; Ohio State and Virginia Tech, 21.

As previously mentioned, these rankings were done using a point system, so we aren't just throwing darts here, and below is the criteria.

DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points





Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points





Rounds 2-3: 2 points





Rounds 4-7: 1 point





Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points





48 to 79: 4 points





16 to 47: 3 points





5 to 15: 2 points





1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS

Defensive Player of the Year: 4 points





First-Team All-Pro: 3 points





Defensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

Do you agree with where FSU ended up? I think the argument can be made for anyone inside the top 5 to be the real DBU.