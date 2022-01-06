Skip to main content

Florida State linebacker enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Surprising transfer announcement from freshman linebacker.

Former 3-star linebacker Jordan Eubanks has entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Coming out of Guyer High School in Denton, TX, Eubanks was listed at 6-2, 218 pounds. Eubanks committed to Florida State on May 5th, 2020, and was a part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Eubanks was ranked 940th overall and the 97th best linebacker in the country per 247 Sports' Composite. As a freshman at FSU this past season, Eubanks did not see the field.

In his 2019 high school season, Eubanks recorded 63 tackles and a sack. He received 17 other offers featuring Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Boston College, and Michigan State. Joined by fellow linebacker teammates Jaleel McRae and Jayion McCluster, the three linebackers will be looking for a new home in the transfer portal.

The Seminoles will continue to try and build depth at that position. The signing of Tatum Bethune, the UCF linebacker transfer helps but Eubanks planning on leaving hurts that position room in the need of more depth.

