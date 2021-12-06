Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Florida State linebacker leaving the program to enter transfer portal

    This is the first defensive player to hit the transfer portal this offseason.
    Former 4-star linebacker Jaleel McCrae has decided to move on from Florida State, becoming the 6th player to leave the program this offseason.

    McCrae, a 2019 signee, was a blue-chip linebacker that signed with Florida State after an early commitment to rival Florida. At the time of Jaleel’s signing, there was some excitement about his ability to cover, making him a multi-dimensional linebacker that fits today’s game.

    After two years at Florida State, though, things just never clicked for McCrae. He had a solid spring after enrolling early, but that would be the best we’d see from the New Smyrna Beach prospect.

    In a position that has severely lacked talent McCrae couldn’t crack the lineup. He accumulated just 22 tackles and 1 sack in his time as a Seminole.

    McCrae entering the portal doesn’t come as a surprise. With the lack of playing time and a possible coaching change at linebacker Jaleel will look elsewhere to complete his final three years of eligibility.

    McRae moving on leaves FSU with just four linebackers returning for 2022 that have in-game experience. 

