Florida State linebacker transfer lands at Marshall

The redshirt sophomore joins two other former Seminoles at Marshall.

Another former Florida State Seminole is heading to the Conference USA as Jadarius Green-McKnight has found a new home at Marshall.

Green-McKnight came to Florida State in 2020 after being an almost two-year commitment. He came to FSU as a top 20 safety but had trouble making the two-deep in his time as a Nole.

In 2021, he appeared in each of the season’s final two games, registering one solo tackle at Boston College and also seeing action versus Florida.

In 2020 saw action in each of the last five games, earning snaps in the 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina, at Louisville, vs. Pitt, at North Carolina State, and in 56-35 win vs. Duke.

Midway through the 2021 season, McKnight moved to linebacker hoping to get more reps in a defense looking for coverage linebackers.

Jadarius announced Tuesday evening that is joining former 'Noles Khalan Laborn and Brian Robinson at Marshall.

He is joining the Herd as a safety and will have 3 years to play. 

