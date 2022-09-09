Florida State-LSU one of most watched games in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022-2023 College Football Season featured high-profile matchups throughout Labor Day weekend. While fans across the country were excited about football being back there were a few games that generated more attention than others.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, here are the top four most-watched games of Week 1.

Notre Dame and Ohio State come in as the most watched over the weekend with 10.5 million views, but that comes as no surprise. Two of the most historic programs in college football history battling against one another were expected to attract ample attention. Secondly, we have LSU vs Florida State with 7.5 million people who tuned in on Sunday night.

This was a big game for both programs as FSU head coach Mike Norvell was looking for a statement win to start the season and, LSU head coach Brian Kelly wanted to start his career with the Tigers on the right foot. This game came down to the wire and featured a roller coaster-like finish. Ultimately ending with a blocked extra point attempt by the Seminoles to win the game in a thriller in the Superdome.

The 22-23 college football season is setting up to be a fun one and for Florida State fans, you couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year.

