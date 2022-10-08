Florida State-NC State delayed due to stadium issues

Florida State's road matchup against NC State on Saturday night was scheduled to kick off at 8:05 p.m. eastern. That won't be happening as planned due to stadium issues. The Wolfpack are having trouble with the lighting in Carter-Finley Stadium according to an announcement on the video board.

"Due to an issue with the stadium lighting system the start of tonight's game has been delayed. All fans must leave the seating bowl area but may congregate on the concourse. Please move carefully to the nearest seating section exit. Follow the instructions of police and security personnel."

According to Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat, the game will begin 47 minutes after the lights in the stadium have turned on.

The lights came back on around 7:22 p.m. eastern. That means Florida State and NC State should kick off around 8:09 p.m. eastern.

For now, FSU has pulled its players and coaches off of the field.

