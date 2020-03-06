Offensive Depth Chart Projections for FSU’s 2020 Spring Practice

This weekend we'll get our first look at what a Mike Norvell led football practice looks like at Florida State. But not everything will be new, as a lot familiar names will shape the offensive side of the depth chart. Let's take a look at how each position could shake out come March 7th.

Quarterback

1. James Blackman

2. Jordan Travis

3. Tate Rodemaker

4. Wyatt Rector

Position Summary

It seems that this new staff has made a concerted effort not to give up on the redshirt-junior Blackman just yet. He's been heavily featured in the "Tour of Duty" pictures and video along with adding on ten pounds to his frame. For now, this looks like Blackman's job to lose. He's a respected team leader whose experience far outweighs that of any other candidate.

Behind him will likely be the redshirt-sophomore Travis, who impressed fans with his running ability at the end of last season. Even if legitimate questions remain about his passing ability, he's shown he can make things happen with his legs.

Then you have true-freshman, early-enrollee Rodemaker who was a top priority for Norvell in this last recruiting cycle and fits with the new offensive system. But Travis and Rodemaker could potentially flip places by the time the spring game rolls around on April 18th. Wyatt Rector is fourth because we just aren't sure about his future at the position.

Running Back

1. Kahlan Laborn

2. Anthony Grant

3. Ja'Khi Douglas

4. Jashaun Corbin

Position Summary

In the fall, this looks to be a position room with solid talent, but for now we have a lot of question marks, as Cam Akers leaving for the NFL leaves a big hole in returning production. It's likely that redshirt-junior Laborn heads into spring seeing the majority of the first team reps if he's healthy and is bought into the new staff. He spent all of 2018 out with an injury and saw limited action in 2019 due to more injuries and disciplinary issues.

After Laborn, it's Grant, who didn't see the field much in 2019 until the Sun Bowl, where he had a relatively impressive day. True-freshman Douglas will spend a lot of time at slot receiver, but we've seen Norvell use guys like Douglas in multiple ways at Memphis, and I expect the same here.

Texas A & M transfer Corbin is only last because he is currently ineligible and still recovering from a knee injury. But if healthy and cleared by the fall, he could compete for first-team reps.

Wide Receiver

1. Tamorrion Terry

2. D.J. Matthews

3. Ontaria Wilson

4. Warren Thompson/Bryan Robinson/Jordan Young

Position Summary

Terry deciding to return for his redshirt junior season was as bigger than almost any recruit that this staff could've landed this offseason. He will be a huge boost to this corps and is already climbing the FSU record books.

After him should be Matthews, who provides quality depth and the ability to make explosive plays. Wilson looked to be breaking out in 2019 but missed the last five games of the regular season due to injury. Look for him to use this spring as a chance to battle for that number-two spot.

Keyshawn Helton is still rehabbing, so then you have a nice mix of Thompson, Young, and the true freshman Robinson that will round out a really talented and deep position group. Douglas could also see reps in the slot.



Tight End

1. Camren McDonald

2. Carter Boatwright

3. Wyatt Rector

Position Summary

Tre' McKitty is off to Georgia, and that leaves a giant question mark as to who will fill his shoes. McDonald will have to step up and take on the majority of the workload. Luckily, Norvell's system is very tight-end friendly and will use more than one at a time.

True-freshman Boatwright could be thrust into first- and second-team reps early on. Then quarterback/former quarterback Rector could see some action at the position. Rector is a big and athletic player who could be used in a tight end/H-back type role. This room will be a little deeper come fall camp.

Offensive Line

Right tackle: Devontay Love-Taylor/Chaz Neal/Jay Williams

Right guard: Brady Scott/Thomas Shrader

Center: Maurice Smith/Baveon Johnson/Andrew Boselli

Left guard: Ira Henry/Maurice Smith

Left tackle: Jalen Goss/Lloyd Willis/Ira Henry

Position Summary

This was the hardest hard group to predict, for more than one reason. Darius Washington and Donte Lucas will miss all of spring practice to heal old injuries. This is better than having those two miss time in the fall, but it's still a significant loss when trying to improve a unit that has been historically bad the last three seasons.

Due to the injuries, you'll have a lot of guys playing multiple positions across the line. Smith could see time at center and guard, and while he's a high upside player, he isn't someone who we need playing a significant role this early.

Love-Taylor is an FIU transfer and is a more natural guard at the power-five level but will fill the void at tackle due to lack of other options. Scott gives you a lot of returning experience and at times looked to be making strides last season. Coach Atkins will have his work cut out for him-- how much he can get out of this group remains to be seen.

Click here to check out our preview of FSU's defensive depth for the spring.