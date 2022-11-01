Florida State offensive lineman Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, it was announced Tuesday.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Established in 2005 and named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Gibbons, who is a member of the 2022 Allstate Good Works Team and was named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team last season, has established a non-profit foundation to raise funds for those in need. His foundation partners with collegiate ambassadors across college football and connects with charitable causes they are passionate about, including those with special medical needs, shopping with children in the community and repairing damage caused by natural disasters.

This season, Gibbons has helped lead an offensive line that has blocked for one of the ACC’s most efficient and explosive offenses. Florida State leads the nation with 15 touchdown drives of at least 80 yards and seven touchdown drives of 90 or more yards. FSU is one of five teams in the country averaging at least 275 yards passing and at least 200 yards rushing per game and ranks first in the ACC in rushing offense, yards per rush attempt, yards per completion and fewest sacks allowed. The Seminoles’ average of 5.65 yards per rush is 10th in the country, while their 14.05 yards per completion is 16th, their average of 209.6 rushing yards per game is 18th and 1.25 sacks allowed per game is 27th nationally.

Gibbons has started 19 games at left guard, including all eight this year, for the Seminoles since transferring prior to the 2021 season. He was an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2021 as he helped block for an offense that converted 32 consecutive red zone trips into points to end the season. Florida State ranked first in the ACC and sixth nationally with a red zone touchdown percentage of 73.8 and third in the conference and 15th in the country with a 90.5 red zone scoring percentage. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following FSU’s 35-25 win at North Carolina when the Seminoles rushed for 238 yards and did not allow a sack or have a turnover.

Finalists for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced Nov. 29, and the winner is set to be revealed Dec. 8.

Florida State plays at Miami on Saturday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

