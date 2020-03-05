Florida State Offers Elite 2023 California Quarterback

Freshman California quarterback Malachi Nelson still has a few years of high school football to play. And a whole lot more scholarship offers to add-- but he can now include FSU on that list.

Nelson (6'3, 180) is a prostyle QB prospect at Los Alamitos High School outside of Los Angeles. Although he's presently unranked, he's projected to be one of the top signal-callers in his class. And that aforementioned, ever-growing offer list reflects just that.

In addition to the Seminoles and hometown Southern Cal, Nelson also already has offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Oregon, Arizona State, Kentucky, and others. Note that Nelson tagged 'Nole offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham in his tweet below; presumably, the Florida State OC will be heading up the push to get him to Tallahassee.

Here are some freshman-year highlights of Nelson in action. The reasons for the hype are obvious.