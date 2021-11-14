Florida State opens as single-digit underdog to Boston College

The Seminoles will travel to Boston to take on the Eagles on Saturday.

Florida State came away with a possible season-defining victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night. However, this isn't the time to get caught up celebrating. The Seminoles have two games remaining in the 2021 regular season and will need to win both of them to go bowling. Both of the contests are on the road; at Boston College and at Florida.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his team will head north this week to take on the Eagles. Boston College started out 4-0 before dropping four straight games while missing starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The senior has returned for each of the last two wins and projects to be available against Florida State as well.

Jurkovec didn't find much against Virginia Tech but he threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Georgia Tech. He'll be looking to keep the connection going with leading receiver Zay Flowers, who has caught 40 passes for 653 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Seminole offense will need to produce against a Boston College defense that has forced 16 turnovers and recorded 15 sacks throughout the year. The unit ranks No. 28 in the country, allowing 335.3 yards per game.

The opening odds for the game were released on Sunday afternoon. According to Circa Sports, Boston College is favored by three points and the Over/Under is set at 55.5

