Florida State QB commit selected to Elite 11

Florida State quarterback commitment Chris Parson completed a busy week yesterday as he wrapped up his time at the annual Elite 11 Finals, which hosts and tests the top high school signal-callers to see who’s best in their class.

Coming into the Elite 11 camp Parson has had a chip on his shoulder, looking to prove to analysts and college programs that he’s one of the best in the 2023 recruiting class.

Heading into the event he was considered the 16th best player at his position, but he felt he was better and looked to compete to prove as such.

Chris kicked off Day 1 winning the rail challenge, and then he had a stellar 7-on-7 session going 14-17 with 3 touchdowns. You could tell in the video provided of the event that he was focused on not only proving his ability, but also looking to beat specific players there at the event.

Each day he earned praise from the coaches, and he showed he was one of the best in the class. That resulted in him making the Elite 11 list.

Florida State feels good that they will keep Chris committed as he was coming off of the official visit last weekend.

His game fits what today’s quarterbacks must do on this level - stress the defense with both his arm and his legs.

