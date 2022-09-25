Skip to main content

Florida State Ranked in the AP Poll for the First Time Since 2018

The Seminoles make an appearance in the top-25 following a 4-0 start.

Florida State is ranked for the first time since 2018.

The latest AP poll has the Seminoles No. 23 in the country. This ranking comes after Florida State's 44-14 win over Boston College.

The win over the Eagles has Florida State sitting at 4-0, its best start since 2015. Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are two more wins away from qualifying for the postseason for the first time in his tenure.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's blowout win over Boston College

The toughest stretch of the season is on the horizon for Florida State. The Seminoles will host Wake Forest, travel to North Carolina State, and host Clemson in three consecutive weeks. Up first on the docket is a top-25 contest with the Demon Deacons, who are ranked No. 22

The last time the Seminoles were ranked came under former head coach Willie Taggart. Prior to Florida State's season opener against Virginia Tech in 2018, FSU ranked No. 19 in the preseason AP poll.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

The AP voters placed Florida State inside the top 25 along with four other ACC programs. The other conference foes ranked include Clemson, NC State, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest. The 'Noles play each one of those listed above except Pittsburgh. 

Florida State returns to action against Wake Forest inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, October 1. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

For the full Week 5 AP poll, click here.

READ MORE: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-09-25 at 1.28.36 PM
Football

Florida State Ranked in the AP Poll for the First Time Since 2018

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_19113688
Football

Kickoff time announced for Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-09-25 at 3.26.11 AM
Football

WATCH: Trey Benson breaks the rock after three touchdown performance

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19110675
Football

Full comments from Mike Norvell after win against Boston College, 4-0 start

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-09-25 at 3.24.58 AM
Recruiting

Recruits react to Florida State's blowout win over Boston College

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19110773
Football

0-4 to 4-0: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

By Dustin Lewis
47620C83-455B-4C1B-A7E3-13D4A89D2E12
Football

WATCH: Trey Benson Returns Opening Kickoff for 93-Yard Touchdown

By Maddox Nebel
USATSI_18990047 (1)
Football

LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

By Dustin Lewis