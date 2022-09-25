Florida State Ranked in the AP Poll for the First Time Since 2018

Florida State is ranked for the first time since 2018.

The latest AP poll has the Seminoles No. 23 in the country. This ranking comes after Florida State's 44-14 win over Boston College.

The win over the Eagles has Florida State sitting at 4-0, its best start since 2015. Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are two more wins away from qualifying for the postseason for the first time in his tenure.

The toughest stretch of the season is on the horizon for Florida State. The Seminoles will host Wake Forest, travel to North Carolina State, and host Clemson in three consecutive weeks. Up first on the docket is a top-25 contest with the Demon Deacons, who are ranked No. 22

The last time the Seminoles were ranked came under former head coach Willie Taggart. Prior to Florida State's season opener against Virginia Tech in 2018, FSU ranked No. 19 in the preseason AP poll.

The AP voters placed Florida State inside the top 25 along with four other ACC programs. The other conference foes ranked include Clemson, NC State, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest. The 'Noles play each one of those listed above except Pittsburgh.

Florida State returns to action against Wake Forest inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, October 1. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

