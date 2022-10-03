Skip to main content

Florida State releases Depth Chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

A look at the two-deep as the Seminoles enter week 5 looking to bounce back.

Florida State was defeated for the first time in 2022 on Saturday afternoon by Wake Forest, 31-21. The offense couldn't consistently put drives together while the injury-depleted defense was gassed by the fourth quarter. With that being said, the Seminoles don't have any time to feel sorry for themselves with another ranked opponent, No. 14 North Carolina State, on the docket this weekend.

Head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff will look to re-focus their team ahead of a battle on the road with the Wolfpack. This is a crucial matchup in the ACC and in the Atlantic Division. FSU is 2-1 in conference play while NC State is 0-1.

Ahead of the matchup with North Carolina State, Florida State released its weekly depth chart on Monday morning. There was a minor change to take note of this week.

No image description

At linebacker, redshirt junior Kalen DeLoach is listed as the primary starter at linebacker with redshirt sophomore DJ Lundy as his primary back-up. DeLoach and Lundy were projected as co-starters on the depth chart that was released for Wake Forest.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 11.00.36 AM
Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 11.00.46 AM

