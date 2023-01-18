Skip to main content

Florida State releases jersey numbers for new additions, changes to note for returning 'Noles

A look at the new jersey numbers for the Seminoles' high school and transfer additions.

Florida State updated its roster on Wednesday morning to reflect the additions of 19 players from the high school ranks or transfer portal who will be joining the program starting in the spring.

All of the newcomers have already been assigned jersey numbers but there are also a couple of returning players who are switching up their digits.

Here's a look at what number all of the new Seminoles will don to begin their respective careers in Tallahassee as well as the players who are changing numbers.

Returning Players:

S Akeem Dent moved from No. 27 to No. 1

LB DJ Lundy moved from No. 46 to No. 10

DE Patrick Payton moved from No. 56 to No. 11

DT Ayobami Tifase moved from No. 55 to No. 91

New Additions:

TE Jaheim Bell - No. 6

WR Hykeem Williams - No. 8

QB Brock Glenn - No. 11

DT Darrell Jackson - No. 14

DB Quindarrius Jones - No. 16

DE Gilber Edmond - No. 19

WR Vandrevius Jacobs - No. 20

DE Jaden Jones - No. 22

DB Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress - No. 23

DB KJ Kirkland - No. 24

LB Demarco Ward - No. 31

DE Lamont Green Jr. - No. 45

DT Braden Fiske - No. 55

OL Jeremiah Byers - No. 63

OL Casey Roddick - No. 70

OL Keiondre Jones - No. 75

OL Lucas Simmons - No. 79

TE Kyle Morlock - No. 84

K Tyler Keltner - No. 98

Florida State releases jersey numbers for new additions, changes to note for returning 'Noles

