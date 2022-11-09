Skip to main content

Florida State running back named Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist

A well deserved honor for the former walk-on.

Redshirt sophomore running back Treshaun Ward is one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, presented annually to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Ward is the only sophomore and the only player from the ACC among the 10 semifinalists.

Ward, from Plant City, Florida, has 488 rushing yards and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns this season. Ward’s 6.8 yards per carry are the second-most in the ACC – behind only teammate Trey Benson – among players with at least 70 carries. For his career, Ward has run for 1,101 yards and a 6.7 average.

In the season opener against Duquesne, Ward made his first career start and rushed for a career-high 127 yards and two touchdowns. At Louisville, Ward needed just 10 carries to run for 126 yards, with runs of 25, 28 and 46 yards. For the season, Ward is tied for third in the ACC with eight rushes of 20 or more yards.

The three Burlsworth Trophy finalists will be announced November 15, with the winner named on December 5.

Florida State wraps up its ACC schedule with the final road game of the regular season Saturday at Syracuse. The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

