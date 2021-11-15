Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Boston College Eagles

The Seminoles dropped their weekly depth chart ahead of the match up with the Eagles.

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road for the final two regular season games of 2021. The Seminoles will need to win at Boston College and at Florida to qualify for bowl season. FSU is set to face the Eagles on Saturday. In preparation for the matchup, the team released its weekly depth chart on Monday morning.

Ten games into the season, teams have typically figured out a stable two-deep and aren't making a ton of changes. The only difference on the depth chart from the Miami game is that true freshman cornerback Omarion Cooper is now listed as a co-starter with Jarrian Jones.

Cooper was among multiple players that stood out against the Hurricanes. He pulled down an interception after making a terrific play on a ball and deflected a team-high four passes during the victory. The Florida native earned some praise after the win and should see a bigger role over the final few games.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham stated on Monday that wide receiver/running back Ja'Khi Douglas will get more playing time with his ability to come up big in crucial moments. Douglas caught four passes for 90 yards, including a 59-yard gain down the sideline that helped set up the game-winning score.

Running back Lawrance Toafili remains on the two-deep as a co-backup to starter Treshaun Ward. Toafili has been unavailable for the last two games after being injured on the final play against Clemson. We'll be monitoring his status throughout the week.

Check out the full depth chart below.

