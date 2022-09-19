Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Boston College Eagles

The Seminoles walked into Louisville and came out with a victory on Friday night. Head coach Mike Norvell has guided Florida State to a 3-0 start for the first time in seven years. The team has a chance to add another win under its belt with Boston College coming to town on Saturday.

Ahead of the matchup with the Eagles, Florida State released its weekly depth chart on Monday morning. There weren't any public changes to the two-deep on the latest iteration of the depth chart.

Starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett was unable to suit up against Louisville. Quarterback Jordan Travis, offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive end Jared Verse, and defensive lineman Malcolm Ray all went down during the game. Cornerback Omarion Cooper was limited to four snaps on defense.

Despite that, all six players are still listed on the depth chart. Maybe a show of gamesmanship by the Seminoles?

For Florida State fans hoping for a kicking change, Ryan Fitzgerald is still regarded as the starting kicker. Fitzgerald has missed three of his last four in-game kicks. Redshirt sophomore Aidan Shahriari is the primary backup.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



