    • November 22, 2021
    Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Florida Gators

    The final regular season game is here.
    Florida State will take on the Florida Gators on Saturday fighting for bowl game eligibility. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will take on the Gators without Dan Mullen at the helm in Gainesville after being fired last Sunday. 

    FSU released their depth chart ahead of the game and there are no changes to its two-deep. 

    DepthChart

    No image description

    The Seminoles take on the Gators on Saturday at 12 PM EST on ESPN. 

