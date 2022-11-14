Skip to main content

Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

The Seminoles are down to their final two games of the regular season.

Nearly 60 different Seminoles were able to enter the game on Saturday night as Florida State blew out Syracuse, 38-3. The win marked the third straight weekend where FSU handled its respective opponent in dominant fashion. The defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in eight quarters, leading to an absurd 124-22 differential over the past three wins.

Florida State is down to its final two regular-season games and both contests will fall inside the friendly confines of Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles will host the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns and Florida Gators in back to back weekends prior to the postseason. The Ragin' Cajuns snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday night with a 36-17 victory over Georgia Southern. Overall, the program has dropped five of its last eight games since beginning the season 2-0.

Ahead of the matchup with the Ragin' Cajuns, Florida State released its weekly depth chart on Monday morning. There weren't any significant changes to take note of.

Starting running back Treshaun Ward is still listed as a co-starter with redshirt sophomore Trey Benson. Ward returned to action against Syracuse in limited capacity, rushing 5 times for 13 yards and one fumble (which thankfully bounced into quarterback Jordan Travis' hands). Benson recorded a career-best performance for the third consecutive week. He rushed 18 times for 163 yards and appears to be running with sky-high confidence.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 10.56.11 AM
Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 10.56.55 AM

