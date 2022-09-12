Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Louisville Cardinals

Following a BYE week, Florida State is preparing for its first true road game against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night. The Seminoles are looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2015 while also defeating the Cardinals for the first time under Mike Norvell.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its weekly depth chart. There weren't many changes this week. The only notable change on the two-deep is that former starting right tackle Bless Harris has been replaced at the position by graduate transfer Jazston Turnetine following a season-ending injury.

Turnetine had previously been listed as a co-starter at right guard alongside D'Mitri Emmanuel. Darius Washington has shifted from center and is now listed as the co-starter at right guard with Emmanuel. Lloyd Willis remains the backup to the new starter in Turnetine at right tackle.

Two Seminoles made their first appearance on the two-deep this season. Wide receiver Darion Williamson is listed as a co-reserve with Deuce Spann to starter Ontaria Wilson. Linebacker Brendan Gant appeared as a co-reserve with Amari Gainer behind Tatum Bethune.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

