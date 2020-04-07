Florida State: Sports Illustrated's QBU Runner-Up

The old expression maintains that there's no second place in recruiting. But in rankings, second doesn't necessarily stink, especially over a sample size of a decade. And over the last 10 years, our Reid Foster's metrics deem Florida State to have the nation's second best claim as Quarterback University.

The top 10, over the last 10 years:

1. Oklahoma, 28 points

2. Florida State, 20

3(tie). Auburn, 17

3(tie). Louisville, 17

5(tie). Texas A & M, 14

5(tie). USC, 14

7(tie). Baylor, 12

7(tie). N.C. State, 12

7(tie). Texas Tech, 12

10(tie). Missouri, 11

10(tie). Oklahoma State, 11

10(tie). Stanford, 11

And that's by the numbers. As I posted yesterday in my piece about FSU's top-10 placing for Linebacker U, here are the criteria employed:

DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points

Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points

Rounds 2-3: 2 points

Rounds 4-7: 1 point

Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points

48 to 79: 4 points

16 to 47: 3 points

5 to 15: 2 points

1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS

MVP: 5 points

Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

But unlike other positions, the QB spot was also expanded across 20 years, since quarterbacks tend to have longer careers than players at other positions. The 20-year QBU rankings:

1. USC, 47 points

2. California, 36

3. Michigan, 34

4(tie). Louisville, 28

4(tie). Oklahoma, 28

6. Oregon, 27

7(tie). Auburn, 25

7(tie). Florida State, 25

9. N.C. State, 23

10. Boston College, 20