Florida State: Sports Illustrated's QBU Runner-Up

David Visser

The old expression maintains that there's no second place in recruiting. But in rankings, second doesn't necessarily stink, especially over a sample size of a decade. And over the last 10 years, our Reid Foster's metrics deem Florida State to have the nation's second best claim as Quarterback University.

The top 10, over the last 10 years:

1. Oklahoma, 28 points
2. Florida State, 20
3(tie). Auburn, 17
3(tie). Louisville, 17
5(tie). Texas A&M, 14
5(tie). USC, 14
7(tie). Baylor, 12
7(tie). N.C. State, 12
7(tie). Texas Tech, 12
10(tie). Missouri, 11
10(tie). Oklahoma State, 11
10(tie). Stanford, 11

And that's by the numbers. As I posted yesterday in my piece about FSU's top-10 placing for Linebacker U, here are the criteria employed:

DRAFT POSITION
Top 10: 4 points
Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points
Rounds 2-3: 2 points
Rounds 4-7: 1 point
Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED
80-plus: 5 points
48 to 79: 4 points
16 to 47: 3 points
5 to 15: 2 points
1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS
MVP: 5 points
Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

But unlike other positions, the QB spot was also expanded across 20 years, since quarterbacks tend to have longer careers than players at other positions. The 20-year QBU rankings:

1. USC, 47 points
2. California, 36
3. Michigan, 34
4(tie). Louisville, 28
4(tie). Oklahoma, 28
6. Oregon, 27
7(tie). Auburn, 25
7(tie). Florida State, 25
9. N.C. State, 23
10. Boston College, 20

