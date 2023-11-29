Florida State vs. Louisville: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles

Rodemaker gets into a rhythm, Destyn Hill shows off his wheels, and multiple defenders pull down interceptions.

Florida State returned to the practice fields on Wednesday morning as preparations continued for the looming ACC Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals. Once again, the energy was up on both sides of the ball as the Seminoles focused on their execution throughout the session.

Head coach Mike Norvell was pleased with how his team performed on a day in Tallahassee that mirrored what they'll see this weekend in Charlotte.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the entire session and jotted down some observations from the day.

— Ryan Fitzgerald put forth another strong practice, connecting on field goals from 31 yards and 46 yards out. Tyler Keltner matched him from 31 yards.

OFFENSE:

— Tate Rodemaker was sharp while throwing to multiple targets during 1-on-1's. He found Johnny Wilson deep down the sideline, found Markeston Douglas on a short route, and finished the stretch with a perfect throw downfield that hit Ja'Khi Douglas in stride.

— It was an inconsistent day from true freshman Brock Glenn with a mix of big plays and mistakes. That led to some fiery coaching from Mike Norvell during the installation portion of practice. Later on, Norvell pulled him to the side and seemed to take a softer approach while explaining what to do differently next time. The most impressive part of the sequence was Glenn never breaking eye contact with his coach and doing his best to apply the tutelage on his next rep.

— AJ Duffy connected with Destyn Hill on a pass over the middle in third-down work where the true freshman wide receiver was able to show off his burst. It was promising to see after he was banged up during the middle of the year. Hill got loose again on a route across the field for a big play in 7-on-7.

— Johnny Wilson came down with a ball that was thrown low early in practice. He had to go to the ground and basically do a somersault to make the catch. Wilson reeled in one of his patented high-point catches in the end zone later in the day. He'll be looking to do the same thing against Louisville.

— Darion Williamson had a remarkable catch down the sideline that drew a reaction from the offense. The defensive back was in a good spot but the playmaking ability from Williamson was even better.

DEFENSE:

— True freshman Conrad Hussey picked off a pass during 7-on-7 after blowing up a short route.

— Greedy Vance cleaned up a play early in practice, coming down with an interception to end a two-minute drill by the offense.

— Kevin Knowles had one of the plays of the day with a one-handed interception while covering Destyn Hill in 1-on-1's. The defense was fired up afterward.

— Braden Fiske was flying around and consistently making an impact throughout the practice.

