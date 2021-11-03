Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Florida State players react to Chubba Purdy's transfer

    Current Seminoles respond to Chubba Purdy's departure.
    The shocking news on Wednesday was when reports surfaced that Florida State redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy had elected to enter the transfer portal. Purdy only appeared in four games during his two seasons with the Seminoles after battling injuries in 2020 and over the offseason.

    The Arizona native suffered a collarbone injury during fall camp of his true freshman year that kept him out of action until November. The ailment continued to be a problem into the 2021 offseason as Purdy missed spring practice before finally returning in fall camp. With Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton taking the bulk of snaps, Purdy's only playing time came against Massachusetts two weeks ago.

    When he signed with Florida State in December 2019 shortly after Mike Norvell was hired in Tallahassee, there was optimism that he'd be the signal-caller of the future. Instead, he leaves the program in search of a fresh start.

    Current members of Florida State's football team reacted to Purdy's departure throughout the afternoon. Check out their responses below.

