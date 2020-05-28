AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Prospects, Dream Schools, & the Real World

David Visser

Yesterday, Terrence Lewis, the nation's top 2021 outside linebacker prospect and No. 2 player from Florida, tweeted this:

That doesn't seem so strange, especially not on the spectrum of tweets from recruits. There's just one thing: Lewis is committed to Tennessee, and has been for over a month now. Could he be committed to the Ducks, if he so chose? Of course. He's got an offer from Oregon, just like he does from just about every program, as per usual for a five-star prospect, and the Ducks would welcome him with open wings.

This likely sent Volunteer fans' hearts into the Rocky Tops of their throats, while Oregon's hopes took flight. A few hours later, top-10 safety Ahmari Harvey quote-tweeted Lewis with his response, one that caught the eye of Seminole Nation:

It seemed like a major boon for the 'Noles from the Tallahassee native who already plays for Florida High as a Seminole and wears garnet and gold, since his recruitment, at present, looks like a coin flip between the 'Noles and Florida. And it prompted an honest question: if FSU is your dream school, and you hold a commitable offer, why not go ahead and make it official? Why is Lewis a Vol commitment, if his dreams are directed to Eugene?

The answer may well be included in a post Harvey retweeted just minutes before he tweeted about his dream school:

This is a very simple but crucially important factor to keep in mind. Harvey may consider Florida State to be his dream school because he grew up down the road from campus; he was also coming of age when the Seminoles were atop the college football world. I can't speak for him. But regardless, the landscape has shifted, even if his dreams have not.

So players like Lewis and Harvey -- every prospect charged with this extremely difficult decision -- has to choose based on not just dreams, but reality. They have to reconcile soft, emotional connections to schools with other, hard factors. Which head coaches do they trust to follow through on their recruiting pitches? Which coordinators run systems that best showcase their talents? Which position coaches will best refine their skills? Where will they see the field fastest, and when they do, will they be playing for a contender that commands the national spotlight?

And then for all those questions, these kids are getting feedback from family, friends, and coaches as well. So in addition to their own consciences, they need to filter through a cacophony of varied outside perspectives, too.

Sometimes one's dream school lines up with the one that makes the most sense for him. Derwin James committed to FSU when he was a freshman in high school, got his Seminole ink, and never wavered. But at other times, prospects need to weigh their dreams, myriad practicalities, and concerns voiced by those closest to them. Not only is this a momentous decision for these young men: it's a complex one as well. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Football What-Ifs, Recruiting Updates, & More

A look at FSU teams that came up just short of a National Championship, updates on coveted recruits, football birthdays, and other notable FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

Florida Bowl Game With ACC Tie Gets New Name: Reaction

It wasn't too long ago that FSU opened a season here.

David Visser

FSU Makes Top 15 for 3-Star Cornerback: Scouting Report

Defensive back Ryan "Bo" Barnes has the Seminoles in his top 15

Dustin Franklin

3 FSU Squads Among Top Teams That Failed To Win A Title

The 'Noles could easily have more hardware in their trophy case.

Mike Settle

Another Top-10 Center Has FSU in Top 5: Scouting Report

Top-10 players at any position? Yes, please. Coach Mike Norvell continues to try to retool the 'Noles.

David Visser

FSU AM: Boise State Trip Update, 2020 Wins, & More

An update on the 'Noles trip to Idaho, a look at how many wins are possible, getting personal with Asante Samuel, Jr., Kiah Gillespie's decision, and more.

Dustin Franklin

10 FSU Wins in 2020? At Least One Analyst Thinks So

Can the 'Noles make a profound leap into double-digit wins in year one under Mike Norvell?

Dustin Franklin

Reacting to FSU Baseball's Projection in 2020's Field of 64

Working with a somewhat small sample size, we discuss a national projection: where the 'Noles fall, and where, perhaps, they could have been.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Honoring Memorial Day, Football's #OurStory, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news after the Memorial Day weekend.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

Boise State Official: Will Game vs. FSU Happen as Planned?

Will the Seminoles and Broncos get their rematch, as scheduled, in Boise? We spoke to a source within Boise State football.

David Visser

by

David Visser