FSU AM: Updated Football Schedule, Latest Offers, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State University announced the revised fall football schedule today, including official dates. Our David Visser breaks down what this season will look like for the 'Noles, with analysis.

FSU has also come to a decision on the attendance policy at Doak Campbell Stadium, and Mike Settle has more on that, here. 

Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller received a shoutout via FSU football's Twitter. They featured him in their latest Seminole Legacy video. 

Football Recruiting 

Collin Sadler, an offensive lineman out of Greenville, South Carolina has received an official offer from Florida State, and Settle provides a scouting report on the prospect. 

Shelton Sampson Jr. has also picked up an offer from the 'Noles, and our Dustin Franklin has more on the prospect out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

Basketball 

FSU Hoops is continuing their work on the court. 

Baseball 

The official FSU athletics Twitter put together another Seminole Spotlight, this time showing off senior infielder Cooper Swanson. 

Golf 

Check out today's first round scores from former 'Noles, Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, at the PGA Championship. 

PGA Tour University shared a post of their No. 1 ranked golfer, FSU's John Pak. 

Soccer 

Florida State soccer is also back to work. 

Volleyball 

Volleyball camp begins today and head coach Chris Poole fully intends on training hard despite the current circumstances due to the coronavirus. 

Beach Volleyball 

FSU Seminoles Twitter shared a throwback to 2015 when the beach volleyball team made its way into the National Championship match for the first time. 

