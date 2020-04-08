Former Baylor Defensive End Transferring to Florida State

Causing havoc in the backfields of opposing offenses has been an issue for the FSU defense of late, as the Seminoles haven't finished in the ACC's top half in either sacks or tackles for loss over the last two seasons. But the 'Noles got some help on the edge today, securing a commitment from defensive end Deonte Williams, who played previously with the Baylor Bears.

Williams is a Florida State legacy, the son of Alphonso Williams, who was a Seminole defensive back from 1985-1988. His career in Tallahassee overlapped with that of FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

The younger Williams was a three-star prospect coming out of Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas in 2016. He was ranked the No. 37 outside linebacker in the country, the No. 85 player from the Lone Star State, and the nation's No. 546 prospect, overall, in his class.

As a recruit, Williams made an unofficial visit to Florida State in 2015, but he was not offered by the 'Noles. In addition to Baylor, he also collected offers from Oklahoma, Washington, TCU, Texas Tech, Louisville, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Cal, and others.

After redshirting in 2016, Williams played in nine games the following season, registering 15 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and a pair of quarterback hurries. He appeared in every game during the 2018 season until he broke his arm against Texas seven games into the campaign.

At that point in the season, Williams had amassed 11 tackles, three for loss, and a QB hurry. When injured, Baylor listed Williams at 6'1, 223. The severity of his injury led Williams to medically retire, so he did not play during the 2019 season.