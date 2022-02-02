Former Florida State assistant becoming Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator

The former 'Nole assistant coach will be heading down south to coach for arch rival.

Former Florida State linebackers coach Kevin Steele has been hired as Miami's defensive coordinator. Since Mario Cristobal has taken over as head coach, changes have been everywhere on the coaching staff. Coach Steele coached together with Cristobal on Alabama's staff helping Steele obtain the job in Tuscaloosa.

Coach Steele was a linebackers coach for Florida State from 2003 to 2006. Becoming Miami's defensive coordinator in 2022, Steele has found his 14th team to help coach.

Beginning in 1980, coaching Tennessee, the former assistant coach started as a linebackers coach and continued to be until 2006. In recent years, Steele has spent time coaching inside of the SEC with teams Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Tennessee.

Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will travel down to South Florida during the 2022 season to face Cristobal and the Hurricanes on November 5th.

