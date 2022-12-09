Skip to main content

Former Florida State defensive end transferring for second time in a year

The former Seminoles is on the move once again.

The Transfer Portal is filling up with talent across multiple levels of college football. Players all over the country are taking advantage of the 45-day day window to explore their options elsewhere for a variety of reasons, whether that's due to playing time, fit, or the loss of a head coach.

READ MORE: Reserve offensive tackle enters portal after three years at Florida State

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders accepted the job at Colorado. Since then, a plethora of players on the Tigers' roster have announced their decisions to hit the portal, with the majority expected to follow Sanders out west.

On Tuesday, former Florida State defensive end Josh Griffis entered the Transfer Portal after one year at Jackson State. It's anticipated that he'll have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

The Florida native appeared in six games for the Tigers in 2022, totaling 5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 1 quarterback hurry. Griffis spent most of last fall at Garden City Community College after being dismissed from Florida State prior to the beginning of the season.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Griffis originally flipped from Louisville to Florida State late in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss in seven appearances as a reserve.

Three years into his college career, Griffis is already looking for a fourth program to call home (FSU, Garden City CC, Jackson State, ?). It remains to be seen if he follows Sanders to Colorado or tries his luck elsewhere.

READ MORE: FSU star linebacker announces return for 2023 season

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 11.01.08 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State defensive end transferring for second time in a year

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19322353 (1)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Jordan Travis says "a couple surprises" are on horizon for Florida State in Transfer Portal

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19324541 (1)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Dillan Gibbons Wins Wuerffel Trophy

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 8.18.01 PM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

Reserve offensive tackle enters portal after three years at Florida State

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19111977
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023

By Logan Robinson
USATSI_18990047 (2)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU star linebacker announces return for 2023 season

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19565826
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

'Noles in the Pros: Week 13, Cam Akers returns to the end zone

By Maddox Nebel
USATSI_19505327
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Multiple Seminoles recognized in College Football Network's 2022 All-ACC Team and Individual Honors

By Charleston Bowles