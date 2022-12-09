Former Florida State defensive end transferring for second time in a year

The Transfer Portal is filling up with talent across multiple levels of college football. Players all over the country are taking advantage of the 45-day day window to explore their options elsewhere for a variety of reasons, whether that's due to playing time, fit, or the loss of a head coach.

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders accepted the job at Colorado. Since then, a plethora of players on the Tigers' roster have announced their decisions to hit the portal, with the majority expected to follow Sanders out west.

On Tuesday, former Florida State defensive end Josh Griffis entered the Transfer Portal after one year at Jackson State. It's anticipated that he'll have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

The Florida native appeared in six games for the Tigers in 2022, totaling 5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 1 quarterback hurry. Griffis spent most of last fall at Garden City Community College after being dismissed from Florida State prior to the beginning of the season.

Griffis originally flipped from Louisville to Florida State late in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss in seven appearances as a reserve.

Three years into his college career, Griffis is already looking for a fourth program to call home (FSU, Garden City CC, Jackson State, ?). It remains to be seen if he follows Sanders to Colorado or tries his luck elsewhere.

