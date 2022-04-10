Former Florida State running back announes transfer destination to Big 12 school

Former Florida State running back Corey Wren has found a new home as he plans on transferring to TCU.

Wren, who entered the transfer portal on March 29th, joins the Horned Frogs after committing on an official visit this weekend. TCU had emerged as a favorite over SMU and Houston, and TCU was a finalist for Wren when he made he signed during his senior year.

One reason is new running backs coach Anthony Jones. Jones recruited Wren when he was an assistant under Mike Norvell at Memphis. Wren told NoleGameday TCU was just what he was looking for.

“Extremely thankful,” Wren said of the opportunity. “TCU was the right fit with the right opportunity. I’m just ready to ball!”

Wren entered spring at FSU fully healthy for the first time since coming to FSU in Mike Norvell’s first class. His play looked much better and he looked much more confident before deciding to move on from FSU.

Wren plans on running track for TCU also. He’s finishing the spring semester online before he heads to Fort Worth in the summer.

