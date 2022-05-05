Former Florida State tight end transfers to FAMU

The former Seminole will spend his final three years of eligibility not far from Florida State.

Former Florida State tight Koby Gross has found a new home to finish out his three remaining years of eligibility, and he won’t have to go far as he has decided to commit to FAMU.

Koby Gross came to FSU in the 2021 class. He was an enticing prospect with size and speed. Despite not playing for Diablo Community College due to the pandemic, head coach Mike Norvell took Gross because of the potential he offered in the FSU offense.

READ MORE: Florida State Offensive Tackle projected in first-round in three recent mock drafts

The much-debated former 'Nole was able to show flashes in practice and he was looking to take the next step this past spring. An unfortunate foot injury kept him out of spring so he wasn’t able to show the progress on the field that he had made off it.

A few weeks ago, Gross entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. After getting some interest from Power 5 programs and some FCS schools, Gross initially was going to head back to California and re-enroll at Diablo.

READ MORE: Florida State Linebacker transfer lands at Marshall

This week he took a visit to FAMU. After spending time on campus with Coach Simmons, Gross has decided to enroll there in the summer. With their need for tight ends in their offense and the way Gross connected with the coaching staff, FAMU was the right fit for him.

Gross will be eligible spring of 2023 after sitting out this upcoming fall.

Stick with NoleGameday for coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook