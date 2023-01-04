Former Florida State wide receiver announces transfer destination

As bowl season concludes, several college football players are deciding between entering the NFL draft and returning to school. Additionally, other players remain in the transfer portal looking for new programs.

READ MORE: Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

Keyshawn Helton, a member of Florida State's 2018 recruiting class, tweeted on Jan. 4 that he's transferring to Cincinnati.

Helton, a Pensacola, Florida, native, joins the Bearcats after five seasons in Tallahassee. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound wide receiver adds speed to Cincinnati's wide receiving unit and offers experience in the slot and as a returner.

Despite suffering a season-ending injury in 2019, Helton totaled 61 receptions for 819 yards and eight touchdowns in his career according to Seminoles.com. He accumulated 612 yards on kickoff and punt returns.

After Wisconsin hired their former head coach Luke Fickell, the Bearcats hired former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield on Dec. 5.

Satterfield is familiar with Helton after coaching against the Seminoles the past four seasons.

Helton's most catches in a game came against Satterfield and Louisville on Sept. 20, 2019, where he finished with seven receptions for 96 yards in the 35-24 win.

As a true freshman, Helton recorded three receptions and a career-high 100 receiving yards against Clemson on Oct. 27, 2018.

Cincinnati is leaving the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and joining the Big 12 starting in 2023.

Helton and the Bearcats open the 2023 regular season against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 2.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook