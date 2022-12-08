Skip to main content

Former FSU Defensive Coordinator headed to Colorado to work with Deion Sanders

Another former Seminole assistant is teaming up with Deion Sanders.

The coaching carousel in college football is continuing to move at a frantic pace and another former FSU coach is on the move. 

According to Buffzone's Brian Howell, former Florida State defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is headed to Boulder to join newly acquired head coach Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Coach Sanders was hired Saturday and has added a key piece to his staff with the addition of Coach Kelly on Wednesday. Prior to accepting the position at Colorado, Kelly was a member of the Alabama coaching staff as associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach while going on to win a championship with the Crimson Tide back in 2020. 

The Alabama native was also on the staff with former Seminole head coach Jimbo Fisher at FSU in 2013 as the special teams and linebackers coach that went on to win the national championship. From 2014-2017, Kelly was the defensive coordinator for the Seminoles and joined the Tennessee Volunteers in 2018 before heading to Alabama the following year.

Charles Kelly is well-known as a solid recruiter and should provide a spark for Coach Sanders in Boulder. According to 247Sports Kelly was the main recruiter for five stars Levonta Taylor, Josh Sweat, and Tarvarus McFadden while at FSU. Alabama defensive end and projected top-ten pick Will Anderson was also recruited by Kelly. It will be interesting to see if Kelly can continue his success on the trail at Colorado.

