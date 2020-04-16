AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Former FSU Offensive Lineman Earns Prestigious Honor

David Visser

Recent Florida State offensive lineman Ryan Roberts has shown some versatility over the years. He blocked against the Seminoles when he was with Northern Illinois and for the 'Noles after transferring south. He saw time at both tackle positions for FSU, and he can get it done on both the gridiron and in the classroom.

Now a graduate student, Roberts has been named to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society. This honor is a real achievement, as it's a nod recognizing an incredible consistency across the entirety of one's collegiate career. Can you say you maintained a 3.2 GPA throughout college, across two different campuses, while playing FBS football? I couldn't even claim the first part after my initial semester.

These are the requirements, from the NFF:

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:

-Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019
-Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated
-Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study
-Met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements
-Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.

Here's the press release from Florida State detailing Roberts' accomplishment:

Offensive tackle Ryan Roberts earned a spot among the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society Membership Wednesday morning. The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average throughout their college careers.

Roberts, from Northville, Michigan, transferred to Florida State prior to the 2019 season. He started all 13 games for the Seminoles, including 12 at right tackle and the Sun Bowl at left tackle. He anchored an offensive line that helped running back Cam Akers become just the third player in FSU history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Roberts previously was named to the All-ACC Academic Football Team.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Pro 'Noles, Trent Forrest Gets Postgrad Award, & Coaches' Wives Show Support

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Basketball Looks to Keep Mutombo Blood-Line Flowing Through Tallahassee

Not a bad family connection.

David Visser

FSU Football: Clemson's Biggest 2020 ACC Atlantic Challenger?

Place your bets.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Academic All-Stars, WNBA Draft Week, & FSU Staying #UnitedAsOne

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

Coach Leonard Hamilton Discusses FSU Basketball in Zoom Seminar

Hamilton offers a seminar on "How to Rebuild for Long-Term Success."

Mitch Schmidt

by

Mitch Schmidt

Top-10 2021 Center Commits to FSU Football

A big get on the OL interior.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Football Lands Transfer from Mississippi State

The Seminoles continue to add to their roster.

David Visser

Update: 7-Foot Hoops Commit Makes It Official with FSU Basketball

Well that was fast.

David Visser

by

David Visser

2019's National Interceptions Leader Transferring to FSU Football

Another piece for the 'Nole defense.

David Visser

by

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Football Offers, Nutrition Plans During Quarantine, and Basketball Coach Webinar Feature

Here's a look at FSU's daily news.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser