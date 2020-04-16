Former FSU Offensive Lineman Earns Prestigious Honor

Recent Florida State offensive lineman Ryan Roberts has shown some versatility over the years. He blocked against the Seminoles when he was with Northern Illinois and for the 'Noles after transferring south. He saw time at both tackle positions for FSU, and he can get it done on both the gridiron and in the classroom.

Now a graduate student, Roberts has been named to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society. This honor is a real achievement, as it's a nod recognizing an incredible consistency across the entirety of one's collegiate career. Can you say you maintained a 3.2 GPA throughout college, across two different campuses, while playing FBS football? I couldn't even claim the first part after my initial semester.

These are the requirements, from the NFF:

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:

-Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019

-Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated

-Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study

-Met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements

-Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.

Here's the press release from Florida State detailing Roberts' accomplishment:

Offensive tackle Ryan Roberts earned a spot among the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society Membership Wednesday morning. The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average throughout their college careers.

Roberts, from Northville, Michigan, transferred to Florida State prior to the 2019 season. He started all 13 games for the Seminoles, including 12 at right tackle and the Sun Bowl at left tackle. He anchored an offensive line that helped running back Cam Akers become just the third player in FSU history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.