    • November 3, 2021
    Former FSU quarterback Chubba Purdy shares message on plans to transfer

    The FSU quarterback room took a hit on Wednesday.
    Florida State fans were given a big not-so-great surprise on Wednesday when redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy elected to enter the NCAA's Transfer Portal. Purdy had seen limited playing time this season but had action against UMass a few weeks ago.

    During practices, Purdy was splitting a majority of reps with McKenzie Milton behind the Seminoles' starting quarterback, Jordan Travis. 

    On Wednesday afternoon, the Arizona native shared a message to the Florida State fanbase. 

    Mike Norvell's quarterback room next year, as of now, is set with Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and 2022 commit AJ Duffy out of IMG Academy. What do Norvell and Dillingham have in mind for replacing Purdy? Will they look into the transfer portal? We'll have to see. 

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

    Former FSU quarterback Chubba Purdy shares message on plans to transfer

