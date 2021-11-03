Former FSU quarterback Chubba Purdy shares message on plans to transfer

Florida State fans were given a big not-so-great surprise on Wednesday when redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy elected to enter the NCAA's Transfer Portal. Purdy had seen limited playing time this season but had action against UMass a few weeks ago.

During practices, Purdy was splitting a majority of reps with McKenzie Milton behind the Seminoles' starting quarterback, Jordan Travis.

READ MORE: Report: Deion Sanders has been hospitalized

On Wednesday afternoon, the Arizona native shared a message to the Florida State fanbase.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

Mike Norvell's quarterback room next year, as of now, is set with Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and 2022 commit AJ Duffy out of IMG Academy. What do Norvell and Dillingham have in mind for replacing Purdy? Will they look into the transfer portal? We'll have to see.