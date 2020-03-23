Former Georgia Commit has FSU Football in His Top 8

The Seminoles continue to try to rebuild their offensive front, and today they made an important cut for a sought-after prospect from North Carolina.

Jared Wilson (6'4, 325) is a 2021 recruit from Clemmons, NC's West Forsyth High School who earned an offer from the 'Noles in January and took an unofficial visit to Talllahassee in early March, about a month after he decommitted from UGA. He's considered the country's No. 21 OG, the 22nd best prospect from North Carolina, and the nation's No. 383 player, overall.

Joining the Seminoles and Bulldogs in Wilson's top eight are LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Arkansas, Florida, and UNC. He's being recruited to FSU by 'Nole OL coach Alex Atkins, with whom he has a little history. Atkins previously coached at Charlotte, which had offered Wilson earlier. Florida State has four players in its 2021 class right now, and none of them are offensive linemen.