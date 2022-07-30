Skip to main content

Former 'Nole running back signs with Cincinnati Bengals for second time

The former Seminole is back in familiar territory.

As NFL training camps get underway, there are many former Florida State players entrenched in starting roles around the league.

However, training camp also offers opportunities for other players to compete and earn a spot on a 53-man roster or practice squad.

Jacques Patrick is the latest Seminole (2015-18) to hear his name on the transaction wire, this time with a familiar organization. 

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network tweeted the Cincinnati Bengals had signed Patrick, per his agent Paul Aloise.

Patrick has spent time with the Bengals, San Fransico 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens since entering the NFL in 2020. He's spent the majority of his career with Cincinnati and San Franciso on its practice squads.  

The Bengals placed running back Elijah Holyfield on the Reserved/Injured List after he suffered an injury during practice July 27. This opened a roster spot for Patrick.

The 6-foot-2 back registered two carries for 12 yards in his three regular-season appearances for the 49ers in 2021. 

In the 2021 preseason, Patrick totaled 156 yards and one touchdown on 30 attempts for the Bengals.

During his Florida State career, Patrick rushed for 1790 yards and 17 touchdowns. 

Before signing with the Bengals in 2020, Patrick spent time in the XFL, where he played for the Tampa Bay Vipers. He recorded 254 yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries.

The former Seminole fills out Cincinnati's backfield behind Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams. 

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

