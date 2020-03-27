Former Standout FSU Cornerback Signs With Indianapolis Colts

DBU doesn't just exist in Tallahassee. It's all over the country, represented on several NFL teams. And former Seminole standout cornerback Xavier Rhodes just switched franchises, as he'll head from the Minnesota Vikings to the Indianapolis Colts via free agency.

Rhodes was at Florida State from 2009-2012 and helped the 'Noles return to national prominence, which resulted in a national title the year after he went pro. After redshirting in '09, he was a freshman All-American in 2010 and was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year. He repeated those All-American honors in his final season, when he was also a first-team All-ACC selection. Rhodes pulled down eight interceptions during his career with FSU.

The Minnesota Vikings made Rhodes a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, and he more than lived up to the hype, making the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017, and 2019. In 2017, Rhodes was a first-team All-Pro choice.