AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Former Standout FSU Cornerback Signs With Indianapolis Colts

David Visser

DBU doesn't just exist in Tallahassee. It's all over the country, represented on several NFL teams. And former Seminole standout cornerback Xavier Rhodes just switched franchises, as he'll head from the Minnesota Vikings to the Indianapolis Colts via free agency. 

Rhodes was at Florida State from 2009-2012 and helped the 'Noles return to national prominence, which resulted in a national title the year after he went pro. After redshirting in '09, he was a freshman All-American in 2010 and was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year. He repeated those All-American honors in his final season, when he was also a first-team All-ACC selection. Rhodes pulled down eight interceptions during his career with FSU.

The Minnesota Vikings made Rhodes a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, and he more than lived up to the hype, making the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017, and 2019. In 2017, Rhodes was a first-team All-Pro choice.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Second Florida State Player Declares Intentions for NBA Draft: Where Is He Projected to Be Taken?

Patrick Williams lifts off for the NBA.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: Another Offer goes to a 4-Star WR, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is featured by the University, and a long form interview with FSU Golfer John Pak.

The Coronavirus may have cut back on in person recruiting, but Norvell and Staff are handing out offers still.

Shawn Allen

Picking Every Game in 2020's NCAA Tournament: FSU Basketball Makes a Deep Run

The Seminoles streak into elite territory.

David Visser

FSU AM: RB Transfer Receives Eligibility, Two Offers to 4-Star Recruits, and FSU Strength Coach Featured in Workouts

Football is as active as they are allowed to be, meanwhile, how are Seminoles training for the 2020 Olympics affected by the postponement to 2021?

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Offers Pair of Blue-Chip 2022 Prospects

New 'Noles?

David Visser

With the Olympics Postponed, What Happens to Seminoles Training for the Games?

Trey Cunningham, the standout track and field athlete, has his training schedule altered for the now 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Shawn Allen

FSU RB Jashaun Corbin has been granted immediate eligibility

The former Aggie and top high school prospect can play right away for the 'Noles in 2020

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Another 4-Star DB Offer, Devin Vassell Declares for the NBA

Shazz Preston is offered, Devin Vassell declares for the Draft, and Jack Nicklaus opens Seminole Legacy Golf Course

Shawn Allen

Former Georgia Commit has FSU Football in His Top 8

A promising prospect from Carolina.

David Visser

by

David Visser

What's Next for Former FSU RB Devonta Freeman?

Freeman's time with the Falcons is over so let's take a look at where he could land next.

Mike Settle

by

Shawn Allen