Details on Talented FSU Freshman Sidelined With Injury

Dustin Franklin

In addition to tight end Jordan Wilson going down with an injury, talented freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy suffered one of his own. While the injury is undisclosed, a source says it's a broken collarbone that Purdy sustained, and is expected to keep the signal caller sidelined for multiple weeks.

The injury, which is believed to be to his non-throwing arm, was inflicted during Saturday's scrimmage, in which freshman quarterbacks were full participants, while the veterans Blackman and Travis were non-contact only.

Purdy came into Florida State as a four-star prospect, and many expected him to compete with incumbent starter James Blackman for the starting job, alongside fellow freshman Tate Rodemaker and redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis.

With Purdy out, the likelihood that Blackman is the starter to begin the season increases, as many had Purdy as the only other quarterback to have a legitimate chance at starting the opener. While it's unclear how many weeks or games he'll miss, missing the repetitions at practice is a huge blow to his ability to gain confidence from the staff, as well as chemistry with his receivers and offensive linemen.

This isn't the first time FSU has had talented freshmen quarterbacks battling in camp, only to have one of them suffer an injury. The circumstances surrounding James Blackman's rookie season in Tallahassee are similar. Blackman was battling fellow freshman Bailey Hockman for the backup spot behind Deondre Francois when Hockman sustained an injury and redshirted the season. Blackman would go on to finish the season as the starter after Francois was injured in the opener against Alabama, and Hockman ended up transferring to NC State.

Tough luck over the weekend for the 'Noles. Hopefully the rest of camp is injury free.

