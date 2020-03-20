FSU's 2022 Quarterback Commit Severs Ties With 'Noles: Why? SI's Q&A May Provide Answers

Florida State lost an important commitment today, as its 2022 QB commit Chad Mascoe decided to part ways with FSU. Mascoe (6'0, 220) plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, and had committed to the Seminoles in August of 2019.

But he's back on the market now.

Why? Per Mascoe, communication seems to have been an issue. Our SI Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., caught up with Mascoe last week, and this is how he characterized his conversation with the then-Seminole on Sports Illustrated All-American:

Seeing Mascoe healthy and squatting over 400 pounds on the same knee that caused him to miss so much of 2019 was a welcomed sight. On the recruiting trail, he's still committed to Florida State despite its coaching change and has spoken to Mike Norvell since his hire. He would like to get back to Tallahassee to learn more of the new plan at FSU while increasing the frequency of communication and could make the trip during spring break. Tennessee, Georgia and Georgia Tech are still involved and each could get a visit later this year.

But John ran a follow-up piece with Mascoe earlier today, and did it ever it ever prove prophetic, as Mascoe decommitted shortly thereafter. You can check out the whole thing here, but check out this segment:

SIAA: Recruiting-wise, is everything still the same with the FSU commitment?

CM: Everything is still good with them. They're always telling me they need me in their program and they they're going to do a lot with the offense. I know they have a very high-tempo, explosive offense and I'm looking forward to FSU scoring a whole bunch of points this year.

SIAA: How do you feel about the commitment and the new staff right now?