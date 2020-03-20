AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU's 2022 Quarterback Commit Severs Ties With 'Noles: Why? SI's Q&A May Provide Answers

David Visser

Florida State lost an important commitment today, as its 2022 QB commit Chad Mascoe decided to part ways with FSU. Mascoe (6'0, 220) plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, and had committed to the Seminoles in August of 2019. 

But he's back on the market now. 

Why? Per Mascoe, communication seems to have been an issue. Our SI Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., caught up with Mascoe last week, and this is how he characterized his conversation with the then-Seminole on Sports Illustrated All-American:

Seeing Mascoe healthy and squatting over 400 pounds on the same knee that caused him to miss so much of 2019 was a welcomed sight. On the recruiting trail, he's still committed to Florida State despite its coaching change and has spoken to Mike Norvell since his hire. He would like to get back to Tallahassee to learn more of the new plan at FSU while increasing the frequency of communication and could make the trip during spring break. Tennessee, Georgia and Georgia Tech are still involved and each could get a visit later this year.

But John ran a follow-up piece with Mascoe earlier today, and did it ever it ever prove prophetic, as Mascoe decommitted shortly thereafter. You can check out the whole thing here, but check out this segment:

SIAA: Recruiting-wise, is everything still the same with the FSU commitment?

CM: Everything is still good with them. They're always telling me they need me in their program and they they're going to do a lot with the offense. I know they have a very high-tempo, explosive offense and I'm looking forward to FSU scoring a whole bunch of points this year.

SIAA: How do you feel about the commitment and the new staff right now?

CM: I won't say I'm all in but I feel pretty good. I just need to speak to them more. I feel like I haven't talked to them enough yet. (Willie) Taggart and his staff, I talked to them a lot. I haven't really stayed in touch with Coach (Mike) Norvell as much yet. I'm not really sure about it but I'm still committed.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Madness Muted: Storylines We Missed Out On, From FSU & Across the 2020 NCAA Tournament that Never Was

It's always fun. But this tourney could have been really special, for the Seminoles and beyond.

David Visser

2022's Top Safety Gets an Offer from FSU Football-- Will He Join the Tradition of Top DBs to Pick the 'Noles? (With Video)

More talent in the Seminole secondary?

David Visser

FSU AM: A 2022 Linebacker Offer and Even More Awards for the Men's Hoops Team

Can the Seminoles pluck a lineback out of LSU's back yard? Can Men's Basketball win even more awards? Looks like you'll have to click here to find out the answers.

Shawn Allen

What's Next for Former FSU QB Jameis Winston?

With his time in Tampa coming to end, it's time to look at where Jameis Winston could land.

Mike Settle

by

Mike Settle

2022 Linebacker Earns FSU Football Offer-- Check Out His Highlights

The 'Noles go knocking in the national champs' backyard.

David Visser

The Case for Coach Ham: FSU's Leonard Hamilton Announced as Naismith College Coach of the Year Finalist

Breaking down the criteria to judge some stout competition.

Mitch Schmidt

by

David Visser

FSU AM: What's Next for Winston, Hamilton Named COY Finalist, and FSU's COVID-19 Fund

What's next for former Nole QB Jameis Winston after Tom Brady signs in Tampa, and the award keep coming for the FSU Hoops program- Leonard Hamilton named finalist for Coach of the Year Award

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Football Loses Its Spring Game and Booster Tour, but How Would They Do in a 64-Team Bracket Playoff?

Losing the Spring Game hurts, but losing the Booster Tour is worse. Where are the Noles seeded in a 64-team bracket? Trent Forrest wins another award, and Meat thumbs his nose at UF.

Shawn Allen

by

David Visser

FSU Basketball an Early Top-10 Team for 2020-2021 Season

Elite again?

David Visser

ACC Officially Cancels All Sports Through End of 2019-2020 Academic Year, Provides Refund Information

A logical progression.

David Visser

by

Shawn Allen