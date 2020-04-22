AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Seminoles in the NFL Draft, Memories of Baseball at Fenway, Soccer Attempts Field Goals, & a Golf All-American

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

Football

Our Mike Settle looks back at the top five runs from Akers' time at FSU. For having three OL coaches in three years, Akers put on some tremendous displays.

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and Cam Akers is looking to crack the top rounds. When will he come off the board? Our Editor-in-Chief, David Visser, took to a video chat with the Sports Illustrated mothership to discuss the Vegas over/under. 

And we continue to keep you caught up with when mock drafts have Akers and other 'Noles being chosen.

Speaking of the NFL Draft, here is the first installment in a really cool series: 'Noles in the Draft through the Decades-- when they were selected, where they headed, and how their professional careers played out (or didn't). First up, the 1950s. This is your source for heading into the Draft completely prepped on FSU's history with the event.

Baseball

It's not Throwback Thursday and Flashback Friday yet, but here is a look back for you anyway. Two years ago, FSU baseball took on the BC Eagles in hallowed Fenway Park.

Soccer

Every wonder how elite soccer players kick a football? Four Seminoles lined up and attempted field goals from various distances. It's great content, and clearly a lot of fun. What else are you going to do when everything is shut down?

Golf

Guess who earned All-American Honorable Mention Honors? That's right, FSU Golfer Beatrice Wallin.

