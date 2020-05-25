AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Hypothetical Matchup, Recruiting Updates, & More

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

A Twitter poll sparked a fun conversation about who would win between two historic undefeated football teams: the 2013 Florida State Seminoles and the 2017 Central Florida Knights. While it's fun to argue your case and use your opinion to declare a superior team, I went in-depth behind the numbers to determine once and for all who would win a dream matchup. Let's just say it didn't turn out how UCF fans might have hoped. But that hasn't stopped them from claiming things in the past. 

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

In case you missed it, our David Visser broke down the film and recruitment of blue-chip class of '21 wide receiver Dont'e Thornton, who recently named the 'Noles to his top six.

Head Coach Mike Norvell was proactive on the recruiting trail, offering class of 2023 defensive end Stantavious Smith. FSU joined Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, and South Carolina in offering the 6'3" Georgia native. Visser penned a scouting report, with his film. 

BASKETBALL

If you didn't see, Visser also took a look at Leonard Hamilton's teams' impressive non-conference run since 2016, and what that means for the state of the men's basketball program.

Visser also traced back the converging paths of Hamilton and recently departed legend Eddie Sutton.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

The College Sports Information Directors of America bestowed Academic All-District Honors upon six Florida State student-athletes. Congrats, and a tip of the cap, to Ayla Bonniwell, Molly Carlson, Cam Thatcher, Josh Davidson, and Izaak Bastian of the FSU swimming program, and to Chase Haney from the baseball team.

Sunday in Tallahassee means something special: Sunday Golds. The official Twitter account of FSU athletics sent out a tweet taking a look at some beautiful threads donned by four FSU programs.

