FSU AM: 5-Star Commit, Legend’s Birthday, PGA Tour

FOOTBALL

The football team hit the practice field again, and the team’s Twitter account shared more pictures and interviews.

Legendary Florida State defensive back Deion Sanders celebrated his 53rd birthday on Sunday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The biggest story of the day involved the continued momentum of Florida State men’s hoops on the recruiting trail. Head coach Leonard Hamilton and staff landed another five-star guard prospect, as Jalen Warley pledged his intent to play for the ‘Noles. This gives FSU four players in the top 60 for the 2021 class. An incredible feat that had social media buzzing.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The women’s basketball team’s Twitter account sent out a video preview of what the upcoming NCAA shutdown will entail— no communication with recruits during the dead period.

Deion Sanders wasn’t the only Seminole to celebrate a birthday, as Izabela Nicoletti also turned a year older. The redshirt sophomore is a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll selection, and the once highly coveted recruit is looking forward to a healthy season with the team this year, having missed her first two in Tallahassee due to a knee injury.

GOLF

The PGA Championship wrapped up on Sunday, and two ‘Noles were near the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round. While the tournament didn’t have an ideal feature for Brooks Koepka or Daniel Berger, both competitors finished in the top 30, and will look to find better luck in the remaining two majors of the PGA Tour calendar— The U.S. Open and The Masters, as 2020 The Open Championship has been canceled.