AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Blackout Tuesday

Dustin Franklin

Normally, this is where I would talk about everything that's happened in FSU athletics over the last 24-hours. Normally, I would take a stroll across campus events, and make sure the reader is all caught up on every possible sport happening in 'Nole Nation.

However, this was no normal day.

What started as a message from the music industry to reflect upon the passing of George Floyd quickly evolved into something bigger. The idea was to "pause" and not release any new content. "Pause" from social media. "Mute" the outside world. Simply reflect on the tragedy, and honor his memory. Several music artists posted a simple blacked out image, and some accompanied it with a message of coming together, or even the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

This idea sparked a showing of unity across the nation, and even the world. Soon you had actors, executives, writers, models, athletes, and everyday common folk joining in on the movement in what can only be described as a moving and powerful show of solidarity. 

FSU athletics were no exception.

This cause is bigger than any athlete or coach. It's bigger than any team. Bigger than a game, university, position, or career. 

After multiple FSU football coaches spoke out about social injustices and the need to heal as a nation, Tuesday brought about a showing that it can be done. 

In what was affectionately known as #BlackoutTuesday, you had hundreds of individuals with FSU ties coming together to share their thoughts, their believes, and their hopes that we can indeed one day become a united nation.

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, and all other forms of social media were flooded with the simple, yet effective image. I chose a few at random, but there is no shortage of Florida State athletes, coaches, administrators, alumni, and fans showing their support for such an important cause.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Player Spotlights, Newest Commits, and More

Here's a look at your FSU daily news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Makes Top 6 of Blue-Chip Cornerback: Scouting Report

The 'Noles are positioned well for this rangy prospect.

David Visser

Alabama Tight End Commits to FSU: Scouting Report

Another new 'Nole for Norvell, as FSU gets more needed depth at a thin position group.

David Visser

FSU Secures Transfer From Mississippi State: Scouting Report

Defensive back Jarrian Jones chooses the 'Noles over Ole Miss

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Recruiting News, Coach Ham Featured, & More Updates

Scouting report on blue-chip target, Leonard Hamilton spotlighted, baseball memories, National Smile Day, and other Seminole news.

Dustin Franklin

FSU's Mike Norvell, Chris Marve, Adam Fuller on Race Issues

Florida State coaches offer their takes on recent developments.

David Visser

FSU Makes Top 5 For Blue-Chip OL: Scouting Report

Seminoles make the cut for four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington out of Tennessee.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Coaches Speak Out, Football Commitment, & More

Football coaches release statements on racial tensions, 'Noles land a linebacker, birthdays, and other notable Seminoles news.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Gains Texas Linebacker Commitment: Scouting Report

Taking a look at the newest 'Nole, from the Lone Star State.

David Visser

Scouting Report: Fabien Lovett Officially Transfers to FSU

From the Magnolia State to the Sunshine State.

Mike Settle