FSU AM: Boise State Trip Update, 2020 Wins, & More

Busy day in Seminole Land. Let's take a look at what happened.

FOOTBALL

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raising questions across the landscape of not just sports, but life in general, our David Visser reached out to Boise State officials to get an update on the status of the September matchup.

Chip Patterson from CBS Sports made a very bold prediction about the 'Noles in 2020. Can they make it to 10 wins? I took a look at what obstacles may stand in the way.

Seminoles.com took a look at the man behind the facemask with Asante Samuel, Jr. Get to know the defensive back, and what makes him who he is.

BASEBALL

Spring sports being canceled due to COVID-19 has robbed programs and fans of many things, and for FSU baseball, it means denying Mike Martin, Jr. from making the postseason in his debut season. Our Chloe Cutchen took a look at D1Baseball.com's projection for the 'Noles, and gave her reaction.

The baseball team's Twitter account remembered Tim Becker's legendary performance in the 2019 Regional. After not starting a single game for the Seminoles in the season, he stepped up in Athens, GA to deliver three home runs, knock in seven RBIs, and score five runs en route to being named to the All-Athens Regional Team.

The team's Twitter account sent out an edition of Trivia Tuesday, and this week's featured a Mike Martin, Sr. centered clue.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Former FSU standout Kiah Gillespie found herself in a tough spot due to the COVID-19 situation. Facing a release from the Chicago Sky due to salary constraints, the third-round draft pick decided to sit the season out, which allows the Sky to retain her draft rights. She will look to hone her skills overseas until things get back to normal.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The men's hoops team's Twitter account sent out a graphic quoting Matt Norlander from CBS Sports. While ideally players are in Tallahassee for the long haul, this is still quite a compliment and accomplishment for Head Coach Leonard Hamilton.

GOLF

The official Twitter account for Seminoles athletics remembered Cristobal Del Solar's iconic shot for eagle in the 2015 NCAA Championships.

TRACK & FIELD

10 members of the track and field program were named All-Americans. Hats off, and congrats to all 10.

MEN'S TENNIS

The men's tennis team announced the addition of a transfer from North Dakota in Andreja Petrovic.

SWIMMING & DIVING

The swimming and diving team's Twitter account took a look at the impressive improvements that Max McCusker showed from his freshman to sophomore year.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association's Twitter account highlighted FSU's impressive feat of four straight wins over ranked opponents at the Seminole Beach Bash.