FSU AM: A DL Offer, Cam at the Combine, & Basketball Living the Dream

Shawn Allen

Flick on your morning news of choice, sip your coffee, and click through your daily dose of FSU athletics. Here's all the FSU news that's fit to click.

Football

Defensive Lineman Justice Finkley from Auburn, TN, was offered by the 'Noles last night.

Cam Akers, one shining spot in the program over the last three years, is at the NFL Combine showing why he's a top running back option. He says he feels underrated.

Part of ESPN's offseason coverage is breaking down historically great programs from around the country. Here's their take on FSU. Do you agree with their assessment? What stands out to you as the biggest misconception about the fall of the program, and thus what needs to be changed to achieve success?

Basketball

Wake beat Duke the other night, which means a dream scenario for the 'Noles. Break out the abacus and the protractor. Let's calculate the probability of FSU winning the regular-season ACC and obtaining a [editor's note: this clause was redacted to prevent future jinxes] in the NCAA Tournament.

Track and Field

ACC Indoor Championships start today in South Bend. The Men's team is ranked No. 9 in the country. That is not helpful in predicting the conference meet. While conference meets and NCAA meets are scored the same way, the pool of athletes is smaller and more elite in the NCAA. For more detail, check out our preview.

